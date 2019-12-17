RESNICK--Burton P. The Grand Central Partnership Board of Directors, District Management Association and Staff mourn the loss of Burton P. Resnick, a longtime member of the GCP family. As an invaluable friend and supporter, Burt has consistently helped make our organization and our neighborhood stronger and better. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Resnick family and to all those whose lives he touched. Peter S. Kalikow, Chair Alfred C. Cerullo, III, President/CEO
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019