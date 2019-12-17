RESNICK--Burton. ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) mourns the passing of Burton P. Resnick, a longtime National Commissioner and generous supporter who served on our New York/New Jersey Regional Board and was Co-Chair Emeritus of ADL New York /New Jersey's Real Estate Division, which he co-founded with Leonard Litwin in 1998. ADL established the Burton P. Resnick and Leonard Litwin Legacy Award in his honor in 2015. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Judith; his sons, Scott, Jonathan and Peter, and the entire family. Jonathan A. Greenblatt CEO and National Director Evan Bernstein New York/New Jersey Regional Director
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019