RESNICK--Burton. The American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Directors and Staff mourn the passing of Burton Resnick, husband of Director Emeritus, Judith Resnick. Burton was a valued benefactor and his leadership and commitment to AFIPO's mission and generosity will contribute to the future of the IPO for generations to come. Our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Judith, and his entire family. We shall always remember Burton as a true friend and philanthropist. Zubin Mehta, Itzhak Perlman & Pinchas Zukerman, Co- Chairmen Helgard and Irwin Field, Presidents Tricia Pantzer, Chrm Exec Comm Sara Fabrikant, Jane Stern Lebell, Claudio Pincus, Eta Somekh, Marilyn Ziering, Richard Ziman Vice-Presidents
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019