RESNICK--Burt. The Faculty and Board Of Clal-The National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership mourn the passing of our dear friend and generous supporter Burt Resnick. Burt brought an irreplaceable mix of passion, commitment, integrity, responsibility and a big heart to all he did. He was tough and kind, demanding and encouraging combining expansive vision, a questioning mind, and great warmth. His wise counsel, remarkable generosity, and love for both the Jewish people and the city of New York will be sorely missed. We have lost a genuine Builder not only of the New York skyline but of a better world. May Burt's wife, Judy, his sons, Scott, Jonathan, and Peter, and his entire family be comforted, and may his memory be a blessing. Steve Rotter - Chairman Brad Hirschfield - President Irwin Kula - President



