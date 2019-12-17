RESNICK--Burton P. Weill Cornell Medicine is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and benefactor Burton Resnick. A Life Overseer, Burt was enthusiastically engaged in our institution, serving as vice chair of our Board of Overseers' Real Estate, Renovation and Facilities Planning Committee and as a member of the Clinical Affairs/Physician Organization Committee. As a member of the Brain Subcommittee, Burt was committed to advancing scientists' understanding of the brain, with a particular interest in Alzheimer's disease, and graciously endowed the Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Distinguished Professorship in Neurodegenerative Diseases. He also generously supported the recruitment of leading cancer researchers to Weill Cornell Medicine and the institution's work in cardiology. We will greatly miss his friendship and sage leadership. Our heartfelt condolences to his wife Judith; their sons Scott, Jonathan and Peter, and their wives; and their family and friends. Dr. Augustine M.K. Choi, Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean Jessica M. Bibliowicz, Chairman, Board of Overseers Weill Cornell Medicine



