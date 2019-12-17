RESNICK--Burton. The Trustees and Staff of the Whitney Museum of American Art express with great sadness the passing of Burton Resnick, beloved husband of Judith Resnick and devoted father of Board Vice President Scott Resnick. A pioneer of New York real estate and Chairman and CEO of Jack Resnick & Sons, Inc., Mr. Resnick was deeply committed to philanthropy and the arts across the City. He was a wonderful friend and supporter of the Whitney and took great pride in Scott's accomplishments as Chair of the Building Committee, which led the construction of our new museum. He will be profoundly missed. We extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Judith, Scott and Kim, Jonathan and Joelle, Peter and Andrea, his grandchildren, loved ones, and many friends. Flora Miller Biddle Honorary Chairman; Leonard A. Lauder Chairman Emeritus; Susan K. Hess and Thomas E. Tuft Co-Chairs; Richard DeMartini President; Robert J. Hurst and Fern Tessler Co-Chairs of the Executive Committee; Adam D. Weinberg Alice Pratt Brown Director



