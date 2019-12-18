RESNICK--Burton P. The Officers & directors of Realty Foundation of New York are deeply saddened at the passing of Burt. A most dedicated board member for 31 years, Burt held the goals of our organization close to his heart and gave us his all! His generosity of time, guidance and knowledge - Priceless! Burt will be remembered with great fondness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Judith, Jonathan, Scott and Peter and their families and to his staff at Jack Resnick & Sons. H.Dale Hemmerdinger, Chairman Jeffrey R. Gural, President Officers & Directors
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019