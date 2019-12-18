RESNICK--Burton P. The Yeshiva University family mourns the passing of our distinguished long-term YU trustee and Chair of the YU Executive Committee in the decades of the 1970s through the 1990s. Burt was also the Chair of the Board of Overseers of Albert Einstein College of Medicine for 19 years. In all his positions, he provided outstanding leadership and counsel with a warm heart and genuine caring for our society. Our condolences go out to his wife Judy and the entire Resnick family. May they find comfort among those who mourn for Zion and Jerusalem. Yeshiva University Dr. Ari Berman, President Moshael J. Straus, Chairman, Board of Trustees



