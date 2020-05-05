SKLARIN--Burton. Formerly of Lawrence. Died peacefully at 88 on May 1 at his home in Tarzana, CA. He practiced as an endocrinologist for over four decades and was beloved by his patients. A graduate of Bronx High School of Science class of 1949, member of the Academic Honor Society. Phi Beta Kappa from NYU and graduate of NYU medical school. Internal Medicine residency and Endocrinology fellowship at NYU. A Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, the American College of Physicians, and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. Beloved husband of Ann Hirsch Sklarin; father of Laurie, Rick and Peter; father-in-law of Matt, Debbie and Ila; grandfather of Sydney, Jamie, Jeffrey, Adam, Emma and Samuel; brother of Lainey, Risa and the late Michael.





