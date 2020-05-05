BURTON SKLARIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BURTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SKLARIN--Burton. Formerly of Lawrence. Died peacefully at 88 on May 1 at his home in Tarzana, CA. He practiced as an endocrinologist for over four decades and was beloved by his patients. A graduate of Bronx High School of Science class of 1949, member of the Academic Honor Society. Phi Beta Kappa from NYU and graduate of NYU medical school. Internal Medicine residency and Endocrinology fellowship at NYU. A Fellow of the New York Academy of Medicine, the American College of Physicians, and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists. Beloved husband of Ann Hirsch Sklarin; father of Laurie, Rick and Peter; father-in-law of Matt, Debbie and Ila; grandfather of Sydney, Jamie, Jeffrey, Adam, Emma and Samuel; brother of Lainey, Risa and the late Michael.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
May 4, 2020
I am so sorry Ann to hear about Burts passing. My condolences to you and the family.
Phyllis Rauch
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved