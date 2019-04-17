Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BURTON STERN. View Sign

STERN--Burton. Burton Sidney Stern, Age 94, of Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019. He was born in Baltimore, MD on March 24, 1925 to Bernard and Lillian Stern. Burt graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 1948 after serving as a Staff Sergeant in the US Army Air Force in North Africa during WWII . Burt had an illustrious career in the retail business. After initially honing his skills as a buyer for Bell Hosiery Shops, he helped launch Zayre Department Stores, one of the largest discount retailers in the northeastern United States. Burt later went on to contribute to the founding of TJ Maxx and BJ's Wholesale Club, ultimately serving as a Director of both companies. Burt was an avid golfer, voracious reader and recreational tennis player. He enjoyed playing the piano, visiting museums and traveling, but above all, Burt adored his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara Feldberg Stern. Adoring father of Andrew (Jennifer) Stern, Dr. Matthew (Janet) Stern, Jonathan Stern, and Thomas (Denise) Stern. Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Antony, Margot, Jeffrey, Jenna, Alec, Tessa, Samantha and Tyler Stern. Beloved great-grandfather of Lila Robinson. Devoted brother of Barbara Stern Shapiro. The family expresses its sincere appreciation to his dedicated caregivers of many years. Funeral services to be held at on Sunday, April 21, at 12:15pm at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, 11115 Jog Road, Boynton Beach, FL. Interment to follow at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

