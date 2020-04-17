WASSERMAN--Dr. Burton S 87 of Baldwin, New York passed away on April 15, 2020. Burton was born on February 16th, 1933, the son of Maxwell and Dorothy Wasserman. Burton grew up in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn with his sister Deborah, who predeceased him. Burton graduated from Lafayette High School in Brooklyn, and attended New York University in Manhattan, graduating with both a bachelor's degree, and a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Upon graduation, Burton enlisted in the U.S. Army Medical Department as a dentist in 1957, and was commissioned as a Captain, stationed at Ft. Lee, Virginia. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, Burton returned to New York, opening up his own dental practice in 1959 in Flushing, a practice he operated until 2018. Dr. Wasserman was a pioneer in the field of hospital dentistry, working with the Salvation Army to establish the dental department of Booth Memorial Hospital in the 1960s (now New York Presbyterian Hospital), and serving as Chairman from its inception until 2015. Dr. Wasserman was also the Chairman of the dental department at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn. Dr. Wasserman founded Booth Memorial's general practice residency for dental graduates in 1991. The general practice residency continues to operate on Horace Harding Expressway in Flushing. While Dr. Wasserman was proud to instruct new dentists clinically, what brought him the most joy of the residency program was that it created a place that provided dental care to the New York City population that needed it most, but ordinarily could not afford dental services. Dr. Wasserman remained Chairman of the residency program from its inception until 2015. Dr. Wasserman was also a pioneer in the care of special needs patients, specifically dental care to HIV patients at the outset of the AIDS epidemic. Among his numerous professional accolades, he was a clinical professor of Dentistry at both Columbia University College of Dental Medicine, and Weil Medical College at Cornell University, as well as an adjunct professor at his alma mater, New York University School of Dentistry. Above all professional accolades, Burton loved, and took most joy in his family. He is survived by his loving wife June, his children Beth, Mark, Jane, Dominick, and Lisa, his grandchildren Hannah and Alex, Aaron, Maxwell, Sam and Pia, Rachel and Chris, Matthew and Melissa, Robbie, Alex, and Gianna, his great-granddaughter Penelope, and his beloved Victoria. Due to the Coronavirus Crisis, funeral services are family only. Burton's entire family thank and appreciates all the people in this world that knew, and loved him, as we carry on his legacy, which will live forever.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 17, 2020