BRAY--Byron E., on June 30th in New York City, Byron died peacefully at his home. Born in North Carolina on October 13, 1927, Byron served in the Navy in WWII and was most intensely interested in classical symphonic and opera music. He worked at the National Symphony in Washington after he made friendships with many famous conductors and composers including Dmitri Mitropoulos, Aaron Copeland and Leonard Bernstein, who was a lifelong close friend. He then worked at Columbia Artists Management in New York for many years before retiring. He is survived by his sister Ann Thomas and had a brother who passed away a few years ago. He donated his large collection of photographs, letters, and memorabilia signed by the artists he knew to the New York Philharmonic, where it has become an important addition to the orchestra's archives. There will be a private memorial at his home.



