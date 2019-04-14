WHITE--Bishop C. Dale, Age 94, of Concord, MA, March 29, 2019. Husband of the late Gwendolyn White. United Methodist Bishop New Jersey, 1976-1984, New York area, 1984-1992. Services June 1, 2019 at 11:00am, Sudbury United Methodist Church, 251 Old Sudbury Rd., Sudbury, MA. For obituary and directions, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for C. DALE WHITE.
Concord Funeral Home
Director - Glenn D. Burlamachi, CFSP
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-3388
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019