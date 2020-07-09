1926 - 2020

C. Peter Strong, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 4 th , in Garrison, NY.

Born in NYC, he was raised in DC. Peter graduated from Putney School in VT in 1944, then served in the Marine Corps until 1946. He obtained an undergraduate degree in sociology at Yale in '48, then studied the cello in Paris before teaching at Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, MA. In 1954 he obtained an M.S. in Education from George Washington University and later, another M.S. in Political Science from Columbia University. In 1953 aboard a 47' yawl, Pavana, he skippered a transatlantic voyage to Norway where his father was serving as Ambassador. There he met and later married his wife of many years, Mette Hjort Mathiesen.

Between 1954-1957 he was engaged in programming and policy at Radio Free

Europe, creating content supporting the Hungarian uprising. From 1959-1990

Peter served the American-Scandinavian Foundation, including 12 years as President and 3 years as Chairman of the Board. He was also Chairman of the Board of Bankstreet College of Education, Trustee of the Hattie M Strong foundation and founder / director of the Conservation Society of Southern VT. In the late 60's he preserved thousands of acres of land and rivers in VT, while

pursuing his interest in natural resource energy and organic farming. Music, sculpting, land conservation, riding, skiing, sailing and tennis were steady passions throughout his life. Peter is survived by his beloved 6 children: Karin, Bente, Ingrid, Berit Leif & Finn, and 9 grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Clinton Funeral Home-Cold Spring

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store