HARTOCOLLIS--Calliope. Calliope Hartocollis, known as Pitsa, died peacefully at her home in Philadelphia, PA. She was 97. Dr. Hartocollis was a clinical psychologist whose powerful and loving presence will be missed by the many people who had the good fortune to know and be known by her. Formidable, elegant and always a fighter, she made her way on her own from Greece to a scholarship at Michigan State, where she met Peter, a fellow Greek student, and they married. Later while studying in Switzerland, Pitsa worked with Jean Piaget, the eminent child psychologist, who became a personal friend and mentor and shaped her professional life. Dr. Pitsa Hartocollis began her career as a supervising psychologist at the Menninger Foundation in Topeka, Kansas, where her husband Peter was a psychiatrist. In 1980, Pitsa and Peter returned to their beloved Greece, to a house on a hillside outside Athens. They found new challenges, Pitsa as a psychotherapist in private practice and a lecturer in psychology at Deree, The American College of Greece, and Peter as a professor and training analyst. Pitsa's life was filled with stories of grit, achievement, and principle. As a young woman in occupied Greece she taunted the Germans and worked as a nurse. With her children in tow she marched for civil rights and to end the Vietnam War. She helped start the first free preschool in Topeka for disadvantaged children. In Athens, she was on the boards of the Hill School and the Hellenic . She is survived by her children, Anemona, Lina and Thomas, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her great grandchildren knew her as "Big," short for Big Yiayia, the anchor of her family. Dr. Hartocollis believed above all in the power of human connection. She liked to quote her understanding of the philosopher Martin Buber: "I would give anything for the touch of a human hand." Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

