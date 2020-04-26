O'CONNOR--Cameron Rodney, age 87, passed away on April 16, 2020. Son of the late Cameron Fanning O'Connor and Rosamond Moore O'Connor. Predeceased by brother, Robert O'Connor, sisters Lois Hopkins, Jean Fitzpatrick and Mary Lou Donahay. Survived by sister, Rosamond Fisher, daughters Robin Arkin (Andrew J. Arkin) and Pamela F. O'Connor, four grandchildren, Cameron M. Arkin, Alexander J. Arkin, Maxwell A. Arkin, Morgan P.C. O'Connor and former wife, Ruth Orthwein. Rodney attended Moses Brown School in Providence, Rhode Island, Wesleyan University (BA) in Middletown, CT and Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (MBA) Philadelphia, PA. Rodney's professional journey started at Kidder Peabody in Philadelphia before taking on the Big Apple at Bear Stearns and later establishing his own firm Cameron Associates, Inc. where he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Longtime member of Pine Valley Golf Club, Shinnecock Golf Club, Palmetto Golf Club, Sage Valley Golf Club, Aiken Tennis Club, Racquet and Tennis Club of New York and the University Club of New York. "Rodney the man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him." View the complete obituary by visiting: georgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 26, 2020