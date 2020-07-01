CAMILLE FARRELL

FARRELL--Camille (nee Ferraioli), 83, of Scottsdale, Arizona and formerly of Connecticut, passed away at her home on September 28, 2011. Camille was born in Jersey City, NJ. At her last place of employment, she was a real estate agent and prior was a restaurateur, fashion model and started her career as a foundling nurse in New York. Beloved mother of Harrison J. Weisner and Jessica L. Fieber. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Fieber and Christopher Fieber. Dear sister of the late Joseph Ferraioli, Mary Stella and Nancy Berardinelli. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Cremation was private. Laid to rest on June 29th, 2020 in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.





