VANSTRYKER--Candace, born August 7, 1951, passed away suddenly on April 4, 2019. A Carnegie Mellon graduate, Candace spent her adult life in New York City as a highly respected Creative/Art Director. Her exceptional design aesthetic was also evident in her beloved East Hampton house and garden. Her professional stature was surpassed only by her elegant, natural beauty and generous heart. A world traveler, a rare, true friend to the people and animals in her life. Above all, Candace was a rockstar wife and mother to Ruth and Nathan.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2019