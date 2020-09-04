VON KNOOP--Carina, 51 years old, a long-time resident of New York City, NY, passed away on Saturday, August 29 in New York City due to complications from Leukemia. Carina is survived by her father Dietrich von Knoop, husband Michael Hansen, three sons Charlie, Leonard and Cooper Hansen, and her sister Alexandra von Knoop. Carina was born in Wiesbaden, Germany on September 17, 1968 to Dietrich von Knoop and Christa von Knoop (nee Clemens). She graduated from the European Business School in Oestrich-Winkel with a Master of Business degree. Upon joining Boston Consulting Group, Carina quickly rose through the ranks, was elected Partner in 2000 and later became a trusted advisor and coach to many senior executives in the Tech industry. On May 3, 1997 she married Michael Hansen in Southampton, NY. She gave birth to three beautiful sons: Charlie, 20; Leonard, 18; and Cooper, 15. Together with her husband these boys were the most important part of her life. Carina was a force of nature: A devoted mother, an inspired and inspirational spouse, and a gifted golf player, who won the Club Championship at her home course in Amagansett as recently as 2018. She was a talented and committed professional, a passionate confidant and advisor to many of her clients and friends alike. She had an impeccable sense of style, a creative mind and an incredible flair as a consummate hostess. To her husband, Carina was love made in heaven and a true partner in life through thick and thin. Her premature death will leave a gaping hole in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing her. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 am on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts Church in Southampton, NY.





