AUSTRIAN--Carl J., Jr. July 10, 1928 - June 27, 2019. Died at 90 at home in New York City. A Clinical Psychologist, he graduated from the Hill School and Williams College, post graduate study, Columbia University Teachers College. He served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Predeceased by his son, Nicholas, survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane; stepdaughter, Gabrielle Hirschfeld and her husband, Michael; two step-grand- children, Ned and Natasha; brother Geoffrey and his wife Natalie; two nieces, a great- niece, a great-nephew, and two stalwart cats.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019