FLEMISTER--Carl E. Rev. Dr. Carl E. Flemister, beloved to his wife, L. Faye Flemister, and six generations, died peacefully on January 30, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL at 91. He was predeceased by first wife, Graciela R. Flemister, brother, Charles, Jr., mother, Beatrice Benjamin Flemister, and father, Charles Deward Flemister. Born in 1928, he holds a B.A. from NYU and honorary doctorates from Manhattanville College and Iloilo University. Ordained at Bethesda Baptist Church, New Rochelle, he was a social worker in Harlem and on the Upper West Side, served as Executive Director of Planned Parenthood of New York City, was Pastor of Mariner's Temple Baptist Church, worked for HIP, and retired as Executive Minister of American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York. He helped found the Manhattan Country School and served on many boards of trustees. His dedication to the underserved is embodied in Flemister House on West 22nd Street. A compass of love and justice to myriad, he leaves his children, Grace Angela Henry, (Bryan; Thomas, Garrison), Jonathan Carl (the late Yolanda Sciorta-Flemister; Summer Grace), Lori Lynn, and David Lewis (Sara James; Jacob James, Maya Graciela), and step-children Michele Tyler (Lee; Mercedes) and Marc Ignatius (Antoinette; Heather, Charles, Dominic). He will be missed, but his legacy and love live on. A memorial will be held at a later date. Gifts in his name can be made to Manhattan Country School, Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, and American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York.



