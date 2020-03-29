GLICK--Carl. HIAS, the global refugee organization of the American Jewish community, mourns the death of Carl Glick, who served as our president from 1973 to 1979 and remained active on the HIAS board until 2012, at 91. Carl was a leader who always stood up for principles, particularly the rights of all displaced persons to regain control over their own destiny. He will always be remembered for his courage, his sense of humor, and for making a difference in bringing hundreds of thousands of refugees, including Soviet and Syrian Jews, Asians from Uganda, and refugees from Indochina, to safety and freedom. We express our deepest sympathy to his family for whom, as for us, his memory is a blessing.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020