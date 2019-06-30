HARTRAMPF--Carl Roerig Jr., MD. Carl Roerig Hartrampf, Jr., 86, a sixth generation native of Atlanta and resident of Atlanta, GA and Scaly Mountain, NC, died Thursday, June 20th, at home with his family by his side. A pioneer in reconstructive surgery, Dr. Hartrampf became world renowned for his advancements in using autogenous tissue for reconstruction after mastectomy, known as the TRAM flap. His numerous awards include the Distinguished Service Award for originating the TRAM flap. Graduated in 1956 from the Medical College of Georgia with a Doctor of Medicine, he trained in general surgery at UNC Chapel Hill followed by plastic surgery training at Washington University (Barnes Hospital), St. Louis. The Hartrampf Research fund is endowed at UNC-Chapel Hill to perpetuate innovation in surgical procedures, a passion of Carl's. He and his wife Pat loved being at their farm, Winfield, in Scaly Mountain, NC where they raised chickens, kept bees and tended to their flower garden all while playing with their eight grandchildren. They also had extensive collections of primitive tools, furniture, maps and books which they shared with University of Georgia's Hargrett Rare Books Library, the Atlanta History Center and The Bascom Museum. A beloved father and friend, he was a teacher, mentor, story- teller and gracious host; he will be missed by all. Carl is survived by his wife Pat, Children: Valli Hartrampf Carter (David) of California, Carl Hartrampf III (Avery) of Atlanta and Havalyn Hartrampf Hensley (Joe) of Atlanta and brother, John A. Hartrampf. Eight grandchildren: Havalyn Logan (Lilli) Arader Merritt (Alex), Anna Avery Hartrampf Young (Wes), Josephine Michelle Arader Delille (Thibaut), Walter Graham Arader IV, Carl Roerig Hartrampf IV (Nikki), Patricia Taylor Hensley, Augusta Caroline Arader, Ralph Elliott Twiggs Hensley (Anna) and four great-grand- children: Elise, Elliot, Michelle, Bernadette and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make contributions to The Hartrampf Research Fund. http://uncmedicine.org/ hartrampfmemorial Visitation will be at Patterson and Sons Spring Hill, Atlanta, GA on July 14, from 2-5pm.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019