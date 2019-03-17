HEIDLE--Carl C., of New Canaan, CT, formerly of Highland Park, IL, Boston, MA, Massapequa, NY, and Buffalo, NY on March 10, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a physical education teacher in the North Bellmore, NY school district for over 30 years. He was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Drusa M. Heidle, and survived by his daughters Druann Heidle, Carolyn Singer (Jonathon), Margaret Siderides (Elliot), and five grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 17, 2019