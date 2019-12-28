HOBERMAN--Carl, Age 97, of Valley Stream, died after a brief illness on December 25, 2019. Devoted husband to his teenage sweetheart, Sylvia, who died in 2003. Loving father of Richard and Joan Hoberman of Denver and Judith Hoberman and Dominic Kinsley of New Haven. Cherished grandfather of Debra and Sam Cohen of Seattle; Pam and Evan Hoberman of Denver; Elisabeth Kinsley and David Skidmore of Chicago; and Johanna Kinsley of Brooklyn. Kvelling great-grandfather of Sasha, Olivia, and Ida. Grateful friend to his caregivers Celena and Beverly. Carl married Sylvia during WWII, then served as a navigator on 17 bombing runs from Guam, where he survived a crash landing. After the war, he worked as a CPA for the IRS and in private practice. He was admired and deeply loved by all who knew him. Services December 29 at Boulevard-Riverside Chapels, 1450 Broadway, Hewlett, 12pm. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or the .
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 28, 2019