HRIBAR--Carl. January 31, 1943 - April 26, 2020. At 5 years old, Carl drew his first house and declared that he was going to become an architect so he could create homes for as many families as possible. He leaves nearly 100 homes in the Hamptons plus a web of his designs along the East Coast and throughout the country. Carl was born in Detroit, MI, finished grade school in Grosse Pointe and graduated from the University of Michigan School of Architecture. In the early 1960s Carl moved to New York City where he worked for Skidmore, Owings & Merril until opening his own practice, simply "Carl Hribar Architect," on Union Square, from which he continued to work until lung issues took his life. Carl maintained a year- round satellite office in Sag Harbor, NY in conjunction with the weekend house that he and his family established in 1965. In addition to his designs, Carl was recognized for his yummy pies and gardening including bushes carved into facing whales on either side of the porch steps to his house on Hampton Street. He was also a collector of fashionably printed trousers. Carl is survived by his former wife Ki Hackney, daughters Christina and Caroline Hribar. Caroline's husband, Mallon Fitzpatrick, their children, Dylan and Renton (aka Ren) plus Carl's brother, Louis and his sister, Ellen Smith.





