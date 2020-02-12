Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl Maclin Leichman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1919 - 2019

Carl Leichman, a great centenarian, died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on December 5, 2019 with his son Laurence, and family and friends by his side. Beloved husband of Lorraine Agnes Bartel (d. 2000); loving father of Andrew and Laurence; grandfather to Nicole; brother of Henrietta (Lippman); son of Mildred (Amazon) and Irving.



Carl, a man of invention, entrepreneurship, creativity, curiosity, charm, intelligence, courage, and spirit, had the gift to make people feel wanted, valuable, important. He believed in commitment to family, community and country. He believed in getting involved.



Born November 17, 1919 in Brooklyn, raised in Manhattan and the Bronx, Carl summered in Schenectady and Oliverea where he and his dad built a vacation house. A gifted musician (oboe), he received a scholarship to University of Florida. At the outbreak of WWII, he enlisted with Coast Guard; he was wounded when a Swedish freighter collided with his patrol boat. After his discharge, he took jobs as a lifeguard, waiter, cook, dance instructor, catalog artist. In 1945 Carl met Lorraine; they married in 1948, moved to Glen Cove. A rising Madison Avenue adman, Carl suffered a major emotional, financial setback when his parents were killed in a 1957 DC-6 plane crash.



Moving his family to Flushing, Carl worked assorted jobs (including as Pinkerton cop at '64-'65 World's Fair); started-up several small business enterprises. Then Carl discovered his calling: politics and public service. In 1965 this Democrat went to work for the Republican John Lindsay mayoral campaign, where Carl volunteered (with their enthusiastic permission) his wife and kids (phone calls, canvassing).



Carl then joined the Human Resources Administration where his contributions became legendary: He created PROBER (first computerized catalog of HRA's programs, centers, services); secured warehousing (Brooklyn) and office furniture for HRA from federal government; arranged government surplus food for distribution to NYC's needy; designed HRA's logo; created drug resource book for New York Junior League; and was consultant for aged and disabled until retirement from HRA.



Carl was active in the Jewish War Vets (post commander; Pvt. Edward I. Lipsky Post 764); Disabled American Veterans (life member; Queens Memorial Chapter 92; 2003 convention delegate); District Council 37, New York's Municipal Workers Union (political action); Jewish life (Free Synagogue of Flushing; Temple Beth Sholom of Flushing); Masons (Scotia Lodge 634); Democratic politics (Beame, Koch, Dinkins, and Queens County campaigns); Boy Scouts (rebooted Troop 304; scoutmaster; guided his sons to Eagle Scouts); NYC Public School Science Fairs (judge). He was an alumnus of DeWitt Clinton High School (orchestra, chess, swimming), and College of New Rochelle (Mercy College).



Retirement included RVing; renting a cabin in Maine; New York Metropolitan Opera; photography; bowling; the "Y" (gym); his CB radio (call sign "Ruptured Duck", slang for wounded GI's); stock trading; gadgets; traveling; home remodeling.



Carl spent the last 15 years of his life in North Shore Towers where he was a member of the Investment Club, Men's Club, and Camera Club (he was the founder).



Carl will be deeply missed by all.

