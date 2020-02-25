Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carl V Granger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Carl V. Granger Jr. whose work at the University of Buffalo established a system used worldwide for measuring the recovery of patients undergoing rehabilitation, died Dec. 29 in Canterbury Woods, Amherst, NY. He was 91. His innovation, Functional Independent Measure (FIM) system is managed by Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR) in Buffalo. He helped found UDSMR, a nonprofit organization, at UB in 1987.

Born in Brooklyn, he was the son and grandson of African American physicians and nephew of the national director of the Urban League. He attended his father's alma mater, Dartmouth College, where he received a bachelor's degree in 1949, and earned a medical degree from the

Dr. Granger then accepted a position at Yale University School of Medicine and Yale-New Haven Hospital. In 1968, he became head of the Department of Rehabilitation medicine at Tufts University in Boston, Mass where he recognized the need for a way to measure improvements in the health of patients. He accepted a similar post at Brown University in Providence, RI in 1977 and came to the University of Buffalo in 1983 to further develop his concept.

Dr. Granger is survived by his son Glenn B. (Willidale) Granger, daughter Dr. Marilyn Granger; step-children, Oliver Champion, Dr. Susan Champion, Janis Champion and Bill Walker; his first wife, Helen M. (Bolden) Granger; five grandchildren and dear friends, Frank Evans, Lola Majors and Lynne Adamcyzk. He was predeceased by his spouses Joanne (nee Ghee) Champion and Eloise Walker and a son, the late Keith Granger. A Celebration of Dr. Granger's life will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Granger's memory to Housing Opportunities Made Equal, 1542 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14209.

