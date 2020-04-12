Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARL WEBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WEBER--Dr. Carl. Dr. Carl Weber, born April 15, 1937, died April 1, 2020 at his home in Purchase, NY. He was a graduate of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he served as an Assistant Clinical Professor early in his career. He then served the White Plains community and beyond for 50 years. An ardent advocate for compassionate patient care, he held many leadership positions at White Plains Hospital, including Director of the Emergency Department, Chair of the Department of Surgery, and President of the Medical Staff, while serving on the Medical Board and Board of Directors. Dr. Weber was a Governor of the American College of Surgeons and served as the President and Program Chairman of the Westchester chapter of the ACS. He published in Surgery, JAMA, the Journal of American Medical Association, and the Archives of Surgery, as well as in the op-ed pages of the New York Times. Dr. Weber's private surgical practice, Weber, Homan MD, PC, was the founding practice of White Plains Hospital Physician Associates. His commitment to White Plains Hospital and its patient population was recognized in 2015, when the hospital opened the Carl Weber Wound Care Center in his honor. Creative and prescient, he promoted the use of xenografts in the 1960's to address the shortage of organs for transplantation and the use of plasma transfer for immunologic diseases. As an architect of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) system for Westchester County and the Hudson Valley, he received the Dawson Award for his lifetime contribution and commitment to EMS in the Westchester region. He was a passionate defender of the American Health Care System, recognizing that insurance company practices were undermining the system. With his colleague and dear friend, Dr. Richard Frimer, he created Code Blue to redirect the national conversation and offer a viable and innovative alternative. Throughout his professional life, Dr. Weber demonstrated an abiding respect for his patients and for his profession. Through his example, Carl taught generations of medical professionals to strive for excellence and to do so with benevolence and humanity. Above all, Dr. Weber exemplified the highest ideals of the medical profession, while modeling for future generations what it means to live a life of service, with integrity, grace, and compassion. His devotion and pride in his family superseded all else. He inspired them with the life he led, one of dignity, courage, and humility, and they, in turn, filled his life with immeasurable joy and happiness. Preceded in death by his father, Martin J. Weber and his mother, Toby Messler Weber, Dr. Weber is survived by his wife and devoted life partner of 60 years, Joan (n. Heyman); his beloved children, Adam Weber and his wife Monica; Dr. Philip Weber and his wife Linda; Anna Weber and her husband, Dr. Martin Schapiro; Dr. Kaare Weber and his wife, Dr. Pamela Weber; and his daughter, Jennifer; his sisters, Ellen Weber and Marilyn Marsden; and his brother-in- law, Charles Marsden. He is also survived by his 10 adoring grandchildren, Daniel, Justin, Sydney, Evan, Katie, Noah, James, Hannah, Rachel, and Samantha. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation to White Plains Hospital in his memory.



