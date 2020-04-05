Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARLOS CUARTAS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





CUARTAS--Carlos. Carlos D. Cuartas, 63, died peacefully at home on April 1st from the effects of salivary gland cancer. Beloved husband, best friend and travel partner of 34 years to James O'Connor. He is also survived by 11 of his 12 siblings, many nieces and nephews and by his mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Carlos was born in Medellin, Colombia to the late Jose and Emilia and immigrated to the U.S. at age 17. Following graduation from Patterson State University, he worked on the floor of the COMEX before moving to the commodity trading desk at Lehman Brothers. He enjoyed the challenges of the financial world, but feeling called to do more, he decided to complete the rigorous process of becoming a board certified hospital chaplain. Carlos began working in the chaplain's office at St. Claire's Hospital in Hell's Kitchen, After St. Claire's closed, he divided his time between Memorial Sloan Kettering and Lenox Hill Hospital. Carlos loved working at both institutions and became a treasured staff member, tending to patients and their families as well as to fellow employees. Carlos was honored to have been asked by 19 couples to be the officiant at their wedding ceremonies. His other main passion was as an active parishioner at St. Ignatius Loyola Church for over 30 years. In addition to being a Eucharistic minister, RCIA leader, and well-rehearsed and very well dressed lector, he was a founding member of the LGBT Catholics and Friends group, a spiritual director and perhaps most importantly, a co-leader of the Emmaus bereavement group. Carlos was a source of inspiration and faith for many of his fellow parishioners. Carlos and Jim were constant travelers with friends all over the world. They shared special times with friends in Quogue, Southampton, L.A., Fire Island, London, Paris, Saratoga, Marinella, Rockport, Vegas, Saranac Lake, Ptown and the annual birthday trip to Miami. He also had meaningful trips to Lourdes, the Holy Land and to Rome, where he met Pope Francis. A memorial Mass followed by a celebration will be scheduled when conditions permit. For those who would like to make a donation in Carlos' name, please consider either aliforneycenter.org or jesuitseast.org Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

