IMMERMAN--Carlyn, May 10, 1921 - September 29, 2020. Dress designer, artist, wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by daughter, Jill, son Neil and daughter-in-law Susan Landau and grandchildren, Daniel and Ellie Immerman. She lived a full life with no regrets and was an inspiration to those who knew her.





