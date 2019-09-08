CARMEN DUGDALE

Service Information
St James' Episcopal Church
865 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10021
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
St. James' Church
Madison Avenue at 71st Street
Obituary
DUGDALE--Carmen, passed away peacefully at home on August 29 at age 102. Beloved wife of the late John F. Dugdale; mother of Tracey Maitland, Carleton Thompson, Shirley Dugdale and Juanita Dugdale with grandchildren and great-grandchildren in America, England, Hong Kong, and family in Guatemala. Funeral service on Wednesday, September 11 at 3pm at St. James' Church, Madison Avenue at 71st Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Weill Cornell Medicine, 1300 York Avenue, Box 314, NY NY 10065, memo: Geriatrics/C. Dugdale in memorium.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019
