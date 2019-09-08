DUGDALE--Carmen, passed away peacefully at home on August 29 at age 102. Beloved wife of the late John F. Dugdale; mother of Tracey Maitland, Carleton Thompson, Shirley Dugdale and Juanita Dugdale with grandchildren and great-grandchildren in America, England, Hong Kong, and family in Guatemala. Funeral service on Wednesday, September 11 at 3pm at St. James' Church, Madison Avenue at 71st Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Weill Cornell Medicine, 1300 York Avenue, Box 314, NY NY 10065, memo: Geriatrics/C. Dugdale in memorium.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019