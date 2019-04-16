Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CARMEN FUSCO. View Sign

FUSCO--Carmen. With profound sorrow I share the very sad news that Professor Carmen Fusco left this earth on April 12, 2019. She was a gifted nutritionist and research scientist adored by her patients, respected by her colleagues and loved by her family and friends. Carmen practiced nutrition for 40 years and touched so many lives. Her thriving practice based solely on patient referral is a testament to the positive outcomes she achieved for so many. She leaves behind grieving family, friends, and a particularly broken hearted son, Stephen who knows this world will forever be a little darker without Carmen in it. Services on April 16, 2019 from 4-8pm at McGrath Funeral Home in Bronxville, NY. Mass of Christian Burial St. Joseph's Church, Bronxville on Wednesday, April 17 at 10:45am.



