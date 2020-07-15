1933 - 2020

Carmen Louise Betancourt, age 87, passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 due to complications from a stroke. She was born March 5, 1933 in Caracas, Venezuela to Emigdia Alvarez and Pedro Luis Arcilagos. Carmen, persevered through challenge after challenge while diving into life. As a small child she left Venezuela to start anew in NYC with her mother, Emigdia, and two sisters, Isabel and Sylvia. As a teen and young adult, she excelled at school, won medals for track and a scholarship, at age 17, to Bellevue Nursing School and NYU. Through family friendships with the Betancourts, Carmen met and married Charles Betancourt (Charlie), and they moved from Spanish Harlem to Brooklyn and then to Queens to raise four children; Adrienne, Charles, Robert and Elizabeth. Carmen started her profession as a Visiting Nurse and moved into supervising home healthcare. She eventually opted for a job, working out of the Empire State Building, as a supervisor for the Visiting Nurse Service. She was also a dedicated volunteer for the Autistic Society. Carmen loved the theater and later took the opportunity to join advanced writing groups and became a serious playwright with at least 6 of her plays seeing full-scale costumed and set productions and many more having readings and honorable mentions and awards. Carmen and Charlie's home in Queens Village was a warm and welcoming place for adult children and their families to visit. Carmen was with each of her grandchildren--Andre, Elyssia, and Andrew--soon after they were born and gave them unconditional love; they could do no wrong. They were all "brilliant," of course, as were her adored great grand-daughters, Norah and Sophie. Carmen withdrew from play writing and travel into the City, staying home to nurse Charlie through his last difficult years with heart failure, until his death in March of 2017. She is greatly missed and is an inspiration.

