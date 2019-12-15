MONACO--Carmine March 7, 1930 - November 26, 2019. Carmine Monaco of Sands Point, NY passed peacefully. He was predeceased in 2016 by Marie, his wife of 60 years and is survived by his children Louis, Pamela, Cynthia, and JoAn and seven grandchildren. Born in Cantalupo nel Sannio in Frosinone, Italy, Carmine became a U.S. citizen and served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. He later earned degrees in engineering from City College and Queens College and a Masters of Finance from St. John's University. He spent three decades as an aerospace engineer at Grumman working on aircraft produced for the U.S. Navy and Air Force and on NASA's Apollo Lunar Modules and Space Shuttle wings and vertical stabilizers. His honors include the title of "Diplomat of Air and Space" at the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Kitty Hawk, NC. His life was full of joy and generosity and was, in all ways, well-lived.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019