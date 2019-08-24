Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A Feldsher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1937 - 2019

Carol Feldsher of Los Angeles, California has died on 18 August 2019 She was born Carol Ann Dolan in NYC on 30 March 1937. She is survived by her five children and their partners: David Feldsher of Los Angeles, Paul Feldsher of NYC (Gary Petersen, Jr.), Solomon K Feldsher of Bakersfield, CA (Rossana Feldsher), Nehama J Feldsher of Hashmonaim, Israel (Amir Sharabi) and Lisa Feldsher of Los Angeles (Dana Goldberg), her nine grandchildren: Theodore Feldsher, William Feldsher, Lev Feldsher, Esther Feldsher, Sivan Sharabi, Matan Sharabi, Adel Sharabi, Sara Sharabi and Emerson Feldsher-Goldberg; her Brother Patrick Dolan (Mary Dolan) of Long Beach, NY & her sister-in-law, Roslyn Grant of NYC. Our hearts are broken by her passing. `She was sweet and kind to all and will be remembered with love by everyone who knew her. May her memory be a blessing forever, Z"L. Published on NYTimes.com from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019

