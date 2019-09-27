Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Kaplan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Thursday, September 5, 2019, Carol Ann Kaplan, passed away at the age of 73 in Encinitas,CA.



Carol was born on March 21, 1946, in New York, NY. Raised on the Upper East Side, and Woodside, Queens, she developed an appreciation for other cultures, and became an avid supporter of human righs. She stood in defiance of racism, homophobia, and bigotry. Carol developed an understanding of God at an early age, and became deeply spiritual and devoted to her Catholic faith. She graduated from the Academy of Saint Joseph in Suffolk County, Long Island in 1964, and began working in Manhattan's garment district soon thereafter. There, she met Alan Kaplan. They married in 1973, and had two sons.

She became well-known for her infectious enthusiasm, and served as an inspiration to her colleagues in the workplace.

As a lover of music, dance, and bringing people together, Carol was truly a lover of life. Her beautiful soul made her an adoring mother, caring friend, and cherished sister, aunt, and cousin to a loving family who treasured her immensely. Carol is predeceased by her father, Augustine Benik, and her mother, Mary Benik. She is survived by her two sons, Scott Kaplan and Joshua Kaplan, and two brothers, Michael Benik and Kevin Benik.



A mass will be offered in Memory of Carol Ann Kaplan on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Malachy's Roman Catholic Church. 239 W. 49th Street, New York, NY 10019. Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019

