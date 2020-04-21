PFEFFER--Carol Ann. Carol Ann Pfeffer, 95, passed away on Monday, April 13 in her home in New York City. She was surrounded virtually by her family and in person by her daughter and son-in-law. Carol, known to many as Kress or Bunny, was born to Joseph Schneider and Henrietta Widowsky on February 19, 1925 in New York City. She attended the High School of Music & Art, graduated with a BS with highest honors from the University of Michigan in 1947, and received an MSW in 1978 from Yeshiva University. Carol held an active private practice in psychiatric social work until the later years of her life. Carol was married to the late Robert B. Pfeffer MD, Professor of Surgery at NYU School of Medicine and Chief of General Surgery at Doctor's Hospital, where he also served as President of the Medical Board. She is survived by her daughter Betsy Pfeffer MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Columbia University Medical Center, her son-in-law J. Thomas Roland Jr. MD, her son Glenn Pfeffer MD, Professor of Orthopaedics at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, her daughter-in-law Amanda Crick, her five grandchildren Jillian Roland, Allison Roland, Stephen Roland, Daniel Pfeffer, and William Pfeffer, and her great-granddaughter Sofia Crowley. Kress gifted all who knew her with her thoughtful insight, patient listening, generous spirit, and endless love. Her family is planning a late summer memorial at the Riverdale Yacht Club in The Bronx. Donations can be made in Carol's name to the Hospice and Palliative Care Program of the Visiting Nurse Service of New York www.vnsny.org/giving who provided compassionate care to both Carol and her family over the past two years.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2020