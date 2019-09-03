Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1951 - 2019

Carol Ann Stoveken, of San Diego, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home after a life well lived. Carol was born in Bridgeport, CT in Oct 1951, and resided in Fairfield and Newtown, CT. She graduated from the University of Vermont in 1974, and received Masters from Brock University, Ontario in 1993.



She discovered in the late 1990's that the bad fever she had as an eight year old was polio. She had many adventures in life, over 250 scuba dives, two African safaris, travel across both Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. It never slowed her down.



Once out of university she developed a Horticultural Therapy program at Fairfield Hills Hospital in Newtown, CT. She then went on to be a croupier on Carnival Cruise lines Mardi-Gras. Then to Holyoke/Greenfield, MA where she was a DUI instructor/counselor and developed peer education programs in the local high schools.



She married John Stoveken in 1983, with her two bunnies, and moved to Canada to start her own Alcohol Education and Awarness (Halton IDEA) program working with court ordered clients.



There will be two celebrations of life held for her. One at the Birch Aquarium in La Jolla CA on 22-Sept, and a second at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport CT on 26-Oct-2019.



She is survived by her husband, John Stoveken, a sister, Gail Link, a brother, Kurt Becker and her service dog Hendrix.



Donations in her name can be made to Planned Parenthood, a local House Rabbit Society or Animal Shelter/Humane Society.

