Carol Barbara Chosid (née Schott) passed away on June 27, 2020 in Nyack, NY from ALS. Carol was born in the Bronx on February 13, 1944 and was the first-born daughter of Siegfried Schott and Doris Schott, German-Jewish refugees.
Carol proudly worked as an English and ESL teacher and ESL education leader who earned the respect of her peers by being in the forefront of the fledgling English as a Second Language movement in the early 1970s.
Carol was a a true New Yorker. She was a benefactor of the Arts and encouraged her children and grandchildren to be academic, creative and inquisitive. She was an avid reader of literary works, political profiles and the New Yorker magazine. She regularly attended NYC plays, art galleries and museums. She listened to Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits and Bob Dylan. A perfect day was wandering around the City streets with her family. She loved drinking coffee throughout the day as well as smoking cigarettes, her chosen hobby despite protests. She named her children after characters from Shakespeare, biblical kings, and philosophers. She received her Masters degree, while raising three children and working full time.
Carol will be greatly missed by her husband Richard Richiuso, daughter Jessica Chosid, sons David and Raab Chosid, respectively, grandson Ber Paz Talgam, granddaughter Lila Olivia Kelly Chosid, sister Susan Schott, brother Daniel Schott, ex-husband Leo Chosid, PhD, son-in-law Eliahu Talgam Cohen, daughter-in-law Sara Kelly, and honorary daughter Haruka Miyaki.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the ALS Association Greater New York Chapter (Als-ny.org) or to to American Civil Liberties Union https://action.aclu.org/give/now
Published in New York Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.