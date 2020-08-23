CAROL BRAFMAN

BRAFMAN--Carol Spar, 79, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away August 5, 2020. Carol was born in New York City and grew up in Roslyn, New York. Carol owned Allied Home Care for 30 years, sold to a public company and retired to travel the world with her beloved husband. She always lived life large and to its fullest, always putting her family first. She was the daughter of the late Eveline and Marc Spar, survived by husband, Max Chodes, daughter and best friend, Jennifer (Keith) Staffen, loving granddaughter, Bella, former husband, Howard (Kathryne) Brafman and lots of lifetime friends.





