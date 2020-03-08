ELKINS--Carol. 86, playwright, actress and educator, died March 2, 2020 after a brief and brave fight with brain cancer. A graduate of Foxcroft, Swarthmore and Dartmouth, Carol was a prolific playwright who wrote, directed, produced and performed in many original works. She also founded and directed the Heart Sounds Literary Project, which aimed to help under-served populations attain literacy. She is survived by her brother, William Elkins, and her children, Eloise Ginty, Suzanna Banwell, Ethel, Henry and Arthur Stout and their families. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, https://hospiceoforange.com/ or Hudson Valley Hospice, www.hvhospice.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020