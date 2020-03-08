CAROL ELKINS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROL ELKINS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ELKINS--Carol. 86, playwright, actress and educator, died March 2, 2020 after a brief and brave fight with brain cancer. A graduate of Foxcroft, Swarthmore and Dartmouth, Carol was a prolific playwright who wrote, directed, produced and performed in many original works. She also founded and directed the Heart Sounds Literary Project, which aimed to help under-served populations attain literacy. She is survived by her brother, William Elkins, and her children, Eloise Ginty, Suzanna Banwell, Ethel, Henry and Arthur Stout and their families. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, https://hospiceoforange.com/ or Hudson Valley Hospice, www.hvhospice.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.