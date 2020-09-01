1/
CAROL EPSTEIN
EPSTEIN--Dr. Carol Diane, PhD, 72, was a nurse, educator, researcher, and dog lover. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 16, 1948. She resided in White Plains, NY and was a tenured professor at Pace University. She passed away of natural causes on August 29, 2020. Carol is survived by her daughter Brenna and son-in-law Daniel, son Isaac and daughter-in-law Liu Xia, grandchildren Miller, Maelle, and Morgan, and dog Penny. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 3rd, 10:00am at Ballard Durand, 2 Maple Avenue in White Plains, NY.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
