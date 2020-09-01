CAROL EPSTEIN

EPSTEIN--Dr. Carol Diane, PhD, 72, was a nurse, educator, researcher, and dog lover. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on January 16, 1948. She resided in White Plains, NY and was a tenured professor at Pace University. She passed away of natural causes on August 29, 2020. Carol is survived by her daughter Brenna and son-in-law Daniel, son Isaac and daughter-in-law Liu Xia, grandchildren Miller, Maelle, and Morgan, and dog Penny. A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 3rd, 10:00am at Ballard Durand, 2 Maple Avenue in White Plains, NY.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store