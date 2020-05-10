FALLON--Carol and Richard Fallon, Richard Fallon and Carol Fallon first met on June 8, 1952 and thus began a legendary love story. They were joyously married for over 66 years. They lived everyday together with a love that was a radiant force to all those whose lives they touched. Dick was 93 and Carol was 87 when they both peacefully passed away on May 3, 2020 in their home in Scottsdale, AZ. Richard Patrick Fallon was born on January 12, 1927 in New York, NY to John and Lillian Fallon. Carol Marie (Gerish) Fallon was born on June 23, 1933 in Teaneck, NJ to Veronica and Fred Gerish. When Dick and Carol met, Dick was a recent U.S. Navy veteran of WWII and Carol was a student in the registered nursing program at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ. They were married on June 6, 1953. Soon after, they started their family of five children. For many years, Dick and Carol ran an attic fan construction business in Northern New Jersey. Since business was slow during the winter months, in 1971 they decided to venture into the ski retail business. Thus Ski Barn was born. The amazing thing was that neither Dick nor Carol had ever skied before! Ski Barn's very first store was in Little Falls, New Jersey. Ski Barn catered to families and was known for its exceptional customer service. Dick and Carol hired people who were passionate about skiing and they treated their employees like family. Ski Barn has grown to a four-store chain with locations in Paramus, Wayne, Lawrenceville and Shrewsbury, NJ. Under the direction of the Fallon family, Ski Barn continues to serve outdoor enthusiasts. Over the years, Dick and Carol developed a network of lifelong friends in the ski industry and were recognized as national leaders. In the late 1990s, Dick and Carol started a gradual retirement. For years, they continued to visit all four locations and they maintained close relationships with their Ski Barn family of employees. In their retirement, Dick and Carol spent their summers in Sea Girt, NJ and their winters in Scottsdale, AZ. Lovingly known as "Fapa" and "Gramma Carol," their greatest joy were the visits by their growing family that included 13 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. The family will always cherish memories of the family trips to Colorado, Hilton Head, Arizona and summers at the "Ocean House" in Sea Girt. Dick and Carol were predeceased by their beloved daughter, Linda. They are survived by their children: Debbie, Rick and his wife, Kathleen, son- in-law, Teddy, Ray and his wife, Patti, and Beth. They were very proud of their grandchildren: Kacey and her husband Jon, Meghan, Rick, John and his wife Alexa, Jen, Sara, Maddy, Zoey and her husband Trevor, Nicholas, Christopher, Matthew, Jake and Garrett. And they were blessed with their great- grandchildren: Davan, Ian, Ryan, Angelina, Aubrey Lyn and John Patrick. Dick and Carol will forever be remembered for the inspirational and unconditional love that they shared with each other and for the kindness they extended to all. A memorial service and a celebration of two lives well lived will be held at a later date. Donations in Dick and Carol's memory may bemade to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at: giftfunds.stjude.org/FallonMemorial.
Published in New York Times on May 10, 2020.