FEINBERG--Carol Jane (nee Jaffa), passed away on Friday, October 11th, in Boulder, Colorado, where she had traveled to attend her grandson's wedding. Predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Maurice Feinberg, Carol was the beloved mother of Nancy, Hope and David; cherished grandmother of Gregory Schroy and Rebecca Bersohn, Brian Schroy and Erin Osgood, Jacob and Nina Tobin, Rebecca Feinberg and Christopher Webb, and Charlie and Jamie Feinberg; loving mother-in-law to Paul Schroy, John Tobin and Marina Kalb; and dear aunt and friend to many. A life-long New Yorker, Carol's passions included opera, theater, art, books, and her late cat, Max. Her commitment to education was reflected in her support for many charities. Witty, intelligent, and fun-loving, Carol had many close friends, and delighted in hosting parties for her children and grandchildren, whom she adored and often escorted to plays and dinners out, which would usually include a glass of scotch. An avid reader, she could easily quote Shakespeare or discuss the plot of any opera in depth, often citing her favorite tenor or soprano. She will be deeply missed by her relatives, friends, neighbors, and by her devoted nurses. A funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, October 17th at Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Avenue at 81st Street, followed by burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed on Thursday from 4pm and on Friday from 12 noon to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to The Citizens Committee for Children: cccnewyork.org/donate/
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 16, 2019