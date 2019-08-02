FINKEL--Carol Frieman, age 89, died peacefully at her home in New York City on July 31, 2019. She loved travel, theater, ballet, museums, The New York Times crossword puzzle, bridge and her friends and family. Devoted mother to Jo Ellen (Donald Bernstein), Lisa (Peter Hollands), Robert (Isabelle Clement) and Lori (Andrew Cogan). Beloved grandmother of Daniel and Julia, Gray and Sam, Chloe and Jed, Caleb and Aliyah. Please consider a donation to the Carol Frieman Finkel Scholarship Fund, which Carol founded, at the Brooklyn Museum.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 2, 2019