KERIEVSKY--Carol Fishman, was born on June 25, 1943. She graduated from Simmons University. She was a loving wife, mushy mom, proud grandmother, devoted sister, adored sister-in-law, aunt and incredible friend. As a true renaissance woman, she started her own software design company. Many longtime clients became cherished friends. Carol was truly a woman of valor and spoke up for justice, equality and those in need. Carol died on September 6, 2019 and is survived by her husband of 52 years, Stuart, children, Ali, David (Becca), and Becky (Sam), grandchildren, Jesse, Lily, Sadie, Annabelle and William, and sister, Phyllis Fishman (Robert) Decker.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019