KESSLER--Carol, born February 17, 1949, died at her home in Irvington on April 7. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Carol was an alumna of SUNY Albany and Boston University. She was a successful Market Research Director with numerous companies. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles, her son, Bradley (Jennifer) and her beloved grandchildren, Spencer and Farrah, as well as her loving sister Susan. Given current guidelines, graveside funeral will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cancer Hospital.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020