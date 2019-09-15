KIRCHHEIMER-- Carol McNeill, 86, died peacefully with family at her daughter's home in Highland Park, IL on September 9, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 5, 1932, Carol was the daughter of Lillian Rabe McNeill and Dr. John F. McNeill. A graduate of Erasmus Hall High School and Cornell University, Carol majored in linguistics and belonged to the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. A lifelong and devoted New Yorker, she relished all of the city's cultural opportunities. She was preceded in death by her parents, an aunt, Elizabeth Rabe, and her brother John F. McNeill. She is survived by Ernest, her beloved husband of 58 years, her daughter Barbara (Robert Kelsey), her grandchildren Jason and Marina Polydoris, her sister-in- law Mary McNeill, and her nephews John and Jim McNeill and nieces Mary Anne Cramer and Marguerite Kirchheimer. A celebration of Carol's life will take place in New York at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation or a . Info: 847-675-1990 www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 15, 2019