1943 - 2019
Carol-Lee Goodman, 75, passed away at home on July 10, 2019. She leaves behind her childhood sweetheart and devoted husband, Basil, after more than 56 years of marriage. Cherished mother of Tanya (Charl) and Ryan (Melissa), dear sister of Malcolm (Denette) and Philip (Gabby), adoring grandmother of Tessa, Pierre, Ella, and Ethan, loving sister-in-law of Thelma (Bill) and Roy (Laurie), devoted aunt of Lauren (Jameel), Simon (Kate), Matthew, Jessica, Sandra, and Donald, and proud great aunt to many. A retired dance teacher and gifted ceramicist, she delighted in her family throughout her struggles with chronic illness. Funeral services private. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to: National Dance Institute, 217 W. 147th St., New York, NY 10039.
Published on NYTimes.com from July 11 to July 12, 2019